D’Navigators, Savouge seek podium finish

D’Navigators Iloilo and Savouge have beefed up their respective lineups as they gear up for the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference starting tomorrow at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

After almost making it to the podium in the Open Conference early this year, both D’Navigators and the Spin Doctors are determined to make it to the semifinals of this prestigious men’s club tournament.

In fact, they made some significant chances to their respective rosters in a bid to recover from their forgettable performance last conference.

D’Navigators may have lost their 2024 Open Best Opposite Spiker, Francis Saura, to Criss Cross, but they have added firepower with seasoned hitters Madz Gampong from Cignal, Bryan Jaleco from Air Force, and Barbie San Andres from VNS.

The Boyet Delmoro-coached team also tapped 2023 Invitationals Most Valuable Player Vince Himzon, further boosting their chances for a deep run in the tournament.

On the other side, Savouge, now under the guidance of new head coach Sydney Calderon, has brought in former University of the Philippines standout Louis Gamban to energize their attack.

Meanwhile, PGJC-Navy will keep its solid core intact, featuring the duo of Greg Dolor and Joeven Dela Vega, along with the steady play of Jack Kalingking and Louie Pudadera. The team is coming off a bronze-medal finish in the previous conference and looks to ride that momentum into the Invitational.

Other teams have also made key changes. Chichi DHTSI (formerly Richmarc) welcomed Obet Javier as their new head coach, with Jonathan Sorio taking on a leadership role to spearhead the Titans’ campaign.

Martelli Meats, which previously competed as Maverick, will also debut a new tactician, Michael Conde, while maintaining a roster similar to the one that performed admirably in the last conference as the Hard Hitters.