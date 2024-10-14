Chelsea Manalo ready to make history at 73rd Miss Universe pageant

“Brave enough to get the next golden crown” was Manalo’s response when asked what the word BINGO means to her during an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

“With Bingo Plus and the support I’ve been getting from so many Filipino fans, it’s the next step for us to finally achieve the next golden crown,” Manalo added.

La Bulaqueña Manalo is California-bound with Miss Universe Philippines national director Jonas Gaffud on 21 October. She will stay in California for one week to adjust to jet lag and the time difference before flying to Mexico.

Manalo will compete against Miss Universe New Zealand Kim-Victoria Velasquez Vincent and Miss Universe Great Britain Christina Dela Cruz Chalk, her batchmates from Miss Universe Philippines 2024. Vincent is a Filipino-Kiwi, while Chalk is a Filipino-British who was present during Manalo’s official send-off on 10 October at Hilton Manila.

An advocate for the Indigenous Dumagat people of Norzagaray, Bulacan, Manalo has worked with Kids for Kids, a youth organization that aims to reach out to and empower Indigenous youth.

As a woman of color, Manalo began her modeling career at age 14 and entered the pageant world as a high school student. She later obtained a degree in tourism management from De La Salle Araneta University, citing English model Naomi Campbell as her inspiration.

Manalo was born in Malhacan, Meycauayan, Bulacan, to Contessa Manalo, a Filipino, and an African-American father. Between the ages of 10 and 12, she lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her paternal grandmother. After the passing of her biological father, her mother remarried. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Randy Angeles, both of whom were present during her send-off to show their support.