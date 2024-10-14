CCP, Arthaland renew partnership for ‘Kuwentong Kahoy’ exhibit

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and Arthaland just renewed their partnership to continue their collaboration and commitment to promote Philippine arts and culture with a memorandum of agreement signing recently at the Arthaland Century Pacific Tower.

Present at the signing were CCP chairman Jaime C. Laya, CCP president Kaye C. Tinga, Arthaland vice chairman and president Jaime C. González, with executive vice president and treasurer Cornelio S. Mapa, Jr., senior vice president and chief sustainability officer Oliver L. Chan, and Marketing and Corporate Communications Unit head Cyrene Pamela S. Go.

“It has been a great pleasure and honor for the CCP to partner with Arthaland, which is one of the most creative, innovative, and environmental-conscious organizations in the Philippines. We are doubly lucky to be working with an organization that has such objective and strong conviction to support the arts, with interest all over the Philippines, not just in Metro Manila but in Luzon, Visayas and no doubt Mindanao in the future. We look forward to higher and greater things as we work together,” Laya said.

With the ongoing rehabilitation of the CCP Main Building, the Philippine premiere art institution has been looking for ways to bring arts and culture closer to every Filipino. One of the major focuses of its 2024 programming is expanding its outreach programs, with the aim of reaching wider audiences in the regions and other parts of the Philippines.

Laya intends to work with organizations, such as Arthaland, to bring the message of arts and culture, as well as sustainability and creativity to different regions.

Following the successful collaborations in the last two years, the new partnership produces another highly anticipated exhibit, Kuwentong Kahoy, featuring selected artworks from the CCP 21st Century Art Museum (21AM) Collection.

“Art is instrumental in propelling us towards Arthaland’s vision as guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This collaboration offers a powerful platform to engage our residents, students, faculty members and the broader Biñan community in thought-provoking discussions about art, sustainability and our shared future,” González said.

The exhibition will run from 30 October to 2 December at the Sevina Park Pavilion in Biñan, Laguna.

Sevina Park is an 8.1-hectare master-planned community that holds the distinction of being the first and only development in Southeast Asia to achieve Platinum certification under the LEED for Neighborhood Development and LEED for Homes categories and the very first to receive the BERDE Districts five-star rating. Easily accessible via the Cavite-Laguna Expressway and in close proximity to popular schools, medical institutions and industrial estates, Sevina Park is envisioned to become a sustainable, close-knit community that lowers global carbon emissions, improves air quality, reduces electricity and water bills, and provides an environment for happier and healthier residents.

The partnership between CCP and Arthaland started with the exhibit Details & Abstractions: Selections from the Cultural Center of the Philippines 21AM Collection at Arthaland Century Pacific Tower in 2022. It was followed by Udtong Tutok: Art at High Noon at the Cebu Exchange in 2023.