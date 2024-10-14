BINI TEAMS UP WITH AGNEZ MO FOR ‘CHERRY ON TOP (BINIMO REMIX)’

The nation’s girl group BINI surprises fans with a thrilling collaboration with Indonesian superstar Agnez Mo for “Cherry On Top (BiniMo Remix) feat. Agnez Mo,” now available on all digital streaming platforms. This unexpected union brings together two of Southeast Asia’s most celebrated female artists in a cultural and musical fusion bound to captivate listeners globally.

The collaboration between BINI and Agnez Mo emerged after they crossed paths at Enterprise Studios in Los Angeles and at Billboard Korea’s K Power 100 launch event in Seoul. Their heartfelt connection was fueled by their shared experience as strong, independent women in the music industry. Both artists are passionate about uplifting local cultures while introducing their rich heritage to a global audience.

“Cherry On Top (BiniMo Remix)” builds on the momentum of BINI’s fast-growing international reputation and Agnez Mo’s ongoing global prominence.

Further solidifying their place in pop culture, BINI was recently spotlighted in Grammy’s “14 Pinoy Acts You Should Know” and Vogue Singapore’s “P-pop Groups to Know.” Agnez Mo is Asia’s most highly awarded recording artist and actress, with over 350 accolades and more than 60 million followers across social platforms. Both artists continue to break boundaries, carrying their momentum forward with new music and solidifying their status as international stars.