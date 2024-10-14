BingoPlus launches Pinoy Drop Ball

Traditional perya games hold a special place in the hearts of many for their unique blend of local culture, entertainment, and community spirit.

Found in carnivals and town fiestas across the country, perya games are nostalgic staples that evoke memories of childhood fun and simple joys.

Whether it be trying one’s luck at the color game, testing their skill at the pabunot (pull-the-string), or showing dexterity in tumbang preso, these games offer more than just amusement — they reflect the Filipino love for gathering and celebrating shared experiences.

To bring these games closer to Filipinos, DigiPlus Interactive Corp., through BingoPlus, has unveiled its newest product: the innovative BingoPlus Pinoy Drop Ball.

The first and only game of its kind in the Philippines, BingoPlus Pinoy Drop Ball is a 23-hour live reality game that combines the thrill of traditional dropball games with the convenience of an online platform.

Players can enjoy this nostalgic, playground-inspired gameplay from anywhere, at any time, with exciting jackpots.

The game features a dynamic payout system based on the number of balls that land on a card: x2 payout for one ball on a card, x3 for two balls, and a special Pachinko round triggered by three balls, offering surprise multipliers from x4 to x200.

Players can also unlock triple cards multiple times in a single day, with potential occurrences exceeding 40 times.

Launched by DigiPlus Interactive Corp. Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco and AB Leisure Exponent Inc. President Jasper Vicencio, this new addition underscores BingoPlus’ commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment experiences.

“We change lives through our jackpot prices. It is our mission to help that joy of this age should be preserved celebrated and brought to every corner of the nation,” Vicencio said.

All BingoPlus Pinoy Drop Ball equipment has been thoroughly tested and licensed by PAGCOR. The gaming tables are precision-measured for stability, and the balls are calibrated to ensure fairness.

PAGCOR officers oversee every inspection and playthrough to ensure compliance with strict regulatory standards.

Additionally, hosts will rotate every 30 minutes to bring variety to the game, each introducing their unique style of play.

During the first half of the year, DigiPlus reported a net income of P5.2 billion, representing a 377 percent surge from the previous year’s bottom line of P1.1 billion.

Meanwhile, revenues surged by 263 percent to P32.5 billion from P8.9 billion, driven by strong performance in its digital retail segment, among others.

Last year, DigiPlus paid P13.1 billion in taxes to the Philippine government on top of providing jobs to over 2,000 employees nationwide. The company also allocated over P100 million towards corporate social responsibility projects under the BingoPlus Foundation.