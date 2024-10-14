BI to deport South Korean wanted for illegal drugs

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has announced the arrest of a South Korean national wanted in Seoul for involvement in illegal drug activities. BI Commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado identified the fugitive as 40-year-old Choi Sol, who was apprehended on 4 October at the BI main office in Intramuros, Manila.

Choi was arrested by officers from the BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) after they received information about his presence at the bureau. According to Atty. Viado, Choi will be deported for overstaying as a tourist and being an undesirable foreign fugitive.

Choi has been the subject of an Interpol red notice for two years after a South Korean court indicted him for violating drug control laws. In August 2022, a district court in Cheongju City issued an arrest warrant against him for allegedly operating a Telegram chatroom to sell illegal drugs, including hemp cartridges and cocaine. The drug operations reportedly earned over 10 million won, or $7,000.

With his passport revoked by South Korean authorities, Choi is now undocumented and awaiting deportation. He is currently detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, while the deportation process is underway.