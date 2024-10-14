BATTLE FOR SUPREMACY: Big guns start ICTSI Bacolod title chase

MURCIA, Negros Occidental — It’s going to be a battle for supremacy as the Philippine Golf Tour resumes with the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge starting Tuesday at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club here.

Stretching just over 6,000 yards, the par-70 layout may favor the long hitters, especially with three reachable par-4s. But the course’s tight, hazard-laden design means that those opting for aggressive plays will need to navigate considerable risk, as trouble lurks in every corner.

This strategic challenge adds a layer of excitement to the chase for the P450,000 top prize, with course management likely to prove as important as raw power.

Fresh off a dominant victory at last week’s ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge, Zanieboy Gialon enters the P2.5 million championship presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp. as the player to beat.

He, however, faces a highly competitive field, including seasoned campaigner Angelo Que, who posted a strong runner-up finish in Iloilo with a solid final-round 66 to tie with Ira Alido.

A two-time winner on the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. — organized circuit, Alido is coming in hot as he eyes back-to-back contention ahead of his title defense at next week’s season-ending ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic.

The spotlight will also be on this season’s leg winners, including Clyde Mondilla, Jhonnel Ababa, Que and Tony Lascuña, as each vies for a second title this year in what has been an unpredictable season featuring eight different winners after eight legs.

The event also presents a chance at redemption for Fidel Concepcion and Ababa, who both struggled after promising starts in Iloilo. Concepcion, who led after two rounds, faltered with back-to-back rounds of 72 and 71 to finish tied for fourth with Lascuña and Guido van der Valk.

Meanwhile, Ababa, just two shots behind Gialon after 54 holes, stumbled with a final-round 76, dropping to joint ninth.

Other contenders include Reymon Jaraula, Nilo Salahog, Michael Bibat, Aidric Chan, Dino Villanueva and Rupert Zaragosa, who is also seeking to bounce back after a disappointing 15th-place finish last week following his dominant nine-stroke win in Iloilo last year.

Adding to the intrigue is the presence of local and foreign talents like Art Arbole, Francis Mendez, Jeffrey Pito-on, Russell Bautista, Albin Engino, Marvin Dumandan and Ryan Monsalve, alongside international challengers Daiya Suzuki, Ozeki Kakeru and former PGT Q-School topnotcher Hyun Ho Rho.

With a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars, this week’s championship promises to deliver a captivating test of skill, resilience and strategy as players battle not just for supremacy but also for ranking points for next month’s 32-player ICTSI Match Play Championship.