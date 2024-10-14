Araneta City @ 70: Celebrating a legacy of innovation, transformation

For seven decades, Araneta City has maintained its iconic status as the City of Firsts, consistently introducing innovative projects and transformations to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of its customers.

Araneta City's journey is one of continuous evolution, balancing a nostalgic past with a keen eye on the future. Its innovative approach to urban development serves as a model for other business districts in the Philippines, seamlessly blending heritage with progress.

What began as a vast grassland in the 1960s has transformed into a bustling urban center renowned for its landmark destinations. The Araneta Coliseum, New Frontier Theater, Ali Mall, Farmers Plaza, and Farmers Market -- each a pioneer in its own right -- formed the foundation of what would eventually be known as the Araneta Center.

Over the years, the center has evolved alongside the expanding needs of the growing and modernizing metropolis. This continuous development gave rise to remarkable additions such as Gateway Mall, the modern Bus Port, the Manhattan Gardens residential towers, Novotel Manila Araneta City, and the Cyberpark and Gateway office towers -- all reflecting Araneta City's forward-thinking approach to urban planning and development.

This growth led to Araneta Center's rebranding in September 2019 as "Araneta City" to reflect its transformation into a dynamic, multifaceted urban destination. This change not only honored its historical roots but also underscored its vision for the future.

"Araneta City has always been at the forefront of change and innovation. Our latest developments continue to redefine how people live, work, and play in a progressing thriving community," Marjorie Go, VP for Marketing, said.