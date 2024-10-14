Araneta City @ 70: Celebrating a legacy of innovation, transformation

For seven decades, Araneta City has maintained its iconic status as the City of Firsts, consistently introducing innovative projects and transformations to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of its customers.
Araneta City's journey is one of continuous evolution, balancing a nostalgic past with a keen eye on the future. Its innovative approach to urban development serves as a model for other business districts in the Philippines, seamlessly blending heritage with progress.
What began as a vast grassland in the 1960s has transformed into a bustling urban center renowned for its landmark destinations. The Araneta Coliseum, New Frontier Theater, Ali Mall, Farmers Plaza, and Farmers Market -- each a pioneer in its own right -- formed the foundation of what would eventually be known as the Araneta Center.
Over the years, the center has evolved alongside the expanding needs of the growing and modernizing metropolis. This continuous development gave rise to remarkable additions such as Gateway Mall, the modern Bus Port, the Manhattan Gardens residential towers, Novotel Manila Araneta City, and the Cyberpark and Gateway office towers -- all reflecting Araneta City's forward-thinking approach to urban planning and development.
This growth led to Araneta Center's rebranding in September 2019 as "Araneta City" to reflect its transformation into a dynamic, multifaceted urban destination. This change not only honored its historical roots but also underscored its vision for the future.
"Araneta City has always been at the forefront of change and innovation. Our latest developments continue to redefine how people live, work, and play in a progressing thriving community," Marjorie Go, VP for Marketing, said.
The Legacy Continues
Even with the rise of new business districts in Metro Manila, Araneta City remains a vibrant hub for commerce, culture, and entertainment. Gateway Mall 2 and ibis Styles Manila Araneta City opened to complete the Gateway Square complex—a testament to the City’s expansion and modernization. Exciting developments such as upcoming Cyberpark office towers and the soon-to-rise Laurent Park residential tower underscore Araneta City’s commitment to expanding and enriching its vibrant community.
The opening of Gateway Mall 2 has solidified Araneta City's rise as the culinary capital of Quezon City, with the new mall being a new food center with over 150 restaurants. This makes the City of Firsts a complete culinary destination, offering something for every craving—whether it’s a casual meal with friends or a grand feast for special occasions.
Araneta City has even revitalized its iconic establishments to meet the evolving demands of modern entertainment. The historic Smart Araneta Coliseum underwent a comprehensive renovation, ensuring it remains a premier venue for world-class events, while the beloved Fiesta Carnival has been revived to offer a new generation of visitors a fresh take on classic entertainment. These projects demonstrate the City’s commitment to preserving its classic offerings while continuously innovating to meet modern demands.
For seventy years, Araneta City has preserved a delicate balance of integrating modern amenities and industry-leading practices while honoring the City of Firsts’ rich historical heritage. Araneta City continues to create vibrant, inclusive spaces that cater to diverse needs—whether for business, entertainment, or residential living—ensuring its relevance for generations to come.
"As we mark this milestone, we are reminded that Araneta City is not just a commercial district; it's a cultural and lifestyle hub that has been part of the Filipino experience for decades. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and tradition guarantees that Araneta City will remain a place where memories are made and shared," Go said.