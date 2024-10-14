Photos

ACCELERATING DISASTER RISK REDUCTION IN ASIA-PACIFIC

LOOK: The Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) kicked off a 5-day conference under the theme "Surge to 2030" on Monday, 14 October 2024, at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. Jeanette Elsworth, Chief of Communication, Advocacy, Knowledge Management and ICT at the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of UNDRR Kamal Kishore, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, and UNDRR Regional Office for Asia-Pacific Chief Marco Toscano Rivalta officially welcomed international delegates and media, sharing their objectives to advance climate and disaster resilience, risk-informed development, and preparedness, including anticipatory action and early warning systems.