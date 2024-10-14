Ababa keeps eyes on LPGT crown

MURCIA, Negros Occidental — The country’s top lady golfers gear up for a thrilling final stretch in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) as they brace for a fierce battle in the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge starting Tuesday at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club here.

With the season nearing its conclusion, and only the Match Play Championship at The Country Club in Laguna next month remaining, the contenders are eager to make their mark in this second-to-the-last 54-hole stroke play tournament of the year.

Each player is determined to make a strong title run despite tempered expectations.

Sarah Ababa, fresh off a gritty win in Iloilo where she secured her second crown of the season, is looking to carry over her momentum.

She, however, is downplaying her chances of back-to-back victories, opting to focus on a steady game plan instead. Once again, she will be joined by her father-caddie, Edgar, a partnership that has led to two wins this year, including a home victory in Davao last March.

“I’m just hoping for another solid performance, but I’m keeping my expectations in check,” said Ababa in Filipino, acknowledging the challenge posed by the strong field.

Among those contenders is veteran Chihiro Ikeda, whose missed birdie opportunities down the stretch in Iloilo cost her a playoff chance against Ababa.

Mafy Singson, who carded a closing 68 in Iloilo to finish tied for third with Mikha Fortuna, is optimistic about her chances of claiming her first professional title after scoring two LPGT victories as an amateur.

Fortuna, the reigning Match Play champion, also looks to ride the wave of her strong finish in Iloilo and contend this week and in the ICTSI Negros Occidental Challenge next week.

Attention will also be on Chanelle Avaricio and Daniella Uy, two of the tour’s heavy hitters. Both faltered in the second round in Iloilo, with Avaricio finishing fifth and Uy rallying with a 69 to secure sixth place.

They will be looking to shake off those missteps and return to form on a course that rewards calculated risks but punishes any errors.

Princess Superal, a former Asia-Pacific champion, is also eager to make a strong comeback. After a promising start in Iloilo, she stumbled with a final round 77, dropping her to a tie for seventh with Kayla Nocum and Forest Hills runner-up Gretchen Villacencio.

Superal, however, is expected to start strong this week as she looks to regain her top form.

Meanwhile, Jiwon Lee, who stunned the field with a playoff win over Ikeda at Lakewood while still an amateur, is also looking to rebound after disappointing finishes at Forest Hills and Iloilo.