11 illegal Chinese miners arrested in Camarines Norte

Eleven Chinese nationals were arrested on 13 October for illegal mining activities in Paracale, Camarines Norte, in a joint operation by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

The arrests took place in Purok 6, Brgy. Tugos, and Purok 4, Bagumbayan, after intelligence reports indicated that the foreign nationals were involved in illegal operations. BI intelligence officers, with the assistance of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) personnel, confirmed the Chinese nationals’ presence at an illicit mineral reprocessing plant.

The Chinese nationals, who failed to provide passports or identification during the inspection, were apprehended with the help of the Philippine National Police (PNP). They will face deportation charges from the BI.

BI Commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado praised the swift response of BI operatives and thanked the AFP and PAOCC for their support.

"This joint effort demonstrates our strong resolve to uphold the law and safeguard the country from illegal foreign activities. We will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure that undocumented foreigners and those engaged in unlawful work are dealt with in accordance with the law," he said.