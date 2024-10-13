Yugyeom in Manila

Yugyeom, a talented all-rounder under the Korean hip-hop and R&B label AOMG, is set to light up Manila once again for his 2024 Yugyeom Tour [Trusty] in Manila. Happening on 3 November, 6 p.m. at the SM North EDSA Skydome. He is not only great at writing catchy songs but has also proven how he is the type of artist who can deliver standout performances from start to finish.

Yugyeom debuted as a member of GOT7 in 2014 and signed with Above Ordinary Music Group (AOMG) in 2021. Ever since his debut, he has continuously conveyed to his fans the message of how they should trust in his artistic growth. This is evident from his tattoo, his lyrics, and even in his first full-length album [TRUST ME]. With how he skillfully blends R&B and hip-hop influences in his album, plus his smooth vocals and the introspective lyrics, his unique style really shines through. This tour will be a celebration of his artistic peak and how he has evolved in his career. His first solo concert in Manila has left attendees buzzing and feeling like they’d just attended one big party instead of a concert — that’s how fun it was.

Yugyeom is the life of the party and he can make the crowd go wild with his killer dance moves and heart-melting vocals; witnessing him in person is unmatched.

The 2024 Yugyeom Tour [Trusty] in Manila, organized by Three Angles Production, offers fans the chance to deepen their connection with Yugyeom. Ahgases can look forward to sharing intimate moments with him through the various fan benefits offered, namely: group photo opportunities, a goodbye session, soundcheck, official photocard & poster, and signed poster.

This party-filled night will be worth every penny, with ticket prices ranging from P5,500 to P12,500.