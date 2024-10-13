‘Women power’ eyed as political catapult

Tandang Sora District Representative Marivic Co-Pilar and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte are expected to have an easy win in the 2025 midterm polls after no one has challenged them for their posts.

QCitizens, a term coined by Belmonte herself, said the two are being feared by their would-be opponents and are expected to win by a landslide if they go against the so-called “women power.”

“They have shown excellent performance. There is no image of corruption,” explained former Barangay Damayan Kagawad Bernardo Mesina to DAILY TRIBUNE. “Co-Pilar has a strong track record in her district.”

As for Belmonte, Mesina said that her administration — which includes Gian Sotto as vice mayor, who is also unopposed — is known for good governance and has earned an unqualified opinion award from the Commission on Audit many times, showcasing their commitment to financial transparency and accountability.

Mesina believes that as the two enter their final term, the Belmonte-Sotto tandem is expected to focus on fulfilling their promises to constituents.

Co-Pilar, meanwhile, began her public service as the youngest barangay kagawad at 19 and became the youngest barangay chairman of Barangay Pasong Tamo four years later.

After serving her barangay for 13 years, Co-Pilar transitioned to city councilor, completing three terms over nine years, before becoming the congresswoman for District 6.