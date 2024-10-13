When the ride is sophisticated

For those who appreciate luxury and performance, Audi Philippines is proud to launch its highly anticipated Certified Pre-Owned Sales Program on 11 October at the PGA Cars Studio in Greenhills. This program offers car enthusiasts and discerning buyers an exceptional opportunity to acquire a luxury vehicle that combines outstanding performance with remarkable value.

Audi is synonymous with sophistication, precision German engineering, and an unparalleled driving experience. The Certified Pre-Owned Program showcases these qualities while allowing customers to own an Audi with confidence. Each vehicle in the program undergoes a rigorous 150-point inspection, ensuring it meets Audi’s strict quality standards. This meticulous evaluation covers everything from mechanical integrity to aesthetic condition, giving buyers the assurance that they are purchasing a vehicle built to last.

Transparency is key in the certified pre-owned process. Every buyer receives complete and authentic documentation, including a detailed vehicle history report that contains information on past ownership, maintenance and service records. This enables prospective buyers to make well-informed decisions and reinforces Audi’s commitment to reliability and customer satisfaction.

A diverse lineup of vehicles is available, including pre-owned models and executive vehicles. This wide selection caters to various preferences, ensuring there is something for everyone looking to embrace the Audi lifestyle. Whether you’re drawn to the sleek lines of a sedan or the robust features of an SUV, the Certified Pre-Owned Program offers the perfect opportunity to discover your ideal match.

One standout feature of the event is the opportunity to enjoy substantial discounts on selected certified pre-owned vehicles. These promotions enable more drivers to experience the luxury, comfort and performance that Audi is renowned for, all while benefiting from significant savings.

In addition to these enticing discounts, buyers will receive an exclusive 2-year extended warranty on their certified pre-owned vehicle. This extended coverage provides peace of mind, allowing customers to enjoy their Audi without worrying about unforeseen expenses. This commitment to customer care solidifies Audi’s reputation not just for luxury but also for durability and dependability.

Audi Philippines’ world-class facilities and aftersales service ensure that every customer experience is exceptional. Genuine tools and equipment are utilized by Germany-trained technicians who are committed to maintaining vehicles to the highest standards. This dedication to customer care solidifies Audi’s reputation not just for luxury but also for durability and dependability.

The Certified Pre-Owned Sales Program reflects Audi’s dedication to making luxury accessible while maintaining the highest standards of quality. “We understand that our customers seek not only performance and style but also value and assurance in their investments,” said Gian Paolo Brambilla, managing director of Audi Philippines. “This event embodies our philosophy of delivering exceptional vehicles that cater to the discerning buyer.”