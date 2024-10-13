WEATHERING THE STORM: Saint Benilde repulses San Sebastian, 91-85

College of Saint Benilde survived a 29-point explosion from Rafael Are en route to a 91-85 win over San Sebastian College in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Blazers head coach Charles Tiu admitted going up against Are, who went 10-of-22 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds, was a tough task.

“We’ll obviously, he’s the guy we wanted to prepare for. He’s a really good player so he finds ways to score,” Tiu said of the Stags guard.

“It was a tough game for us. Thankfully, their other guys have been quiet. (Raymart) Escobido was quiet but Are gave us a lot of problems.”

A jumper from Lauren Gabat with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter started a 10-2 run to cut Saint Benilde’s lead to five, 84-89.

With 32 seconds left in the game, Justine Sanchez buried a dagger jumper to give the Blazers a comfortable 91-84 lead.

After Are sank one of his two free throws, Saint Benilde clamped down on defense in the final seconds of the game to seal the win, their eight overall against two losses, the best in the league.

After going 50.9 percent from the field, Tiu said he still wants his boys to take care of the ball better after committing 16 turnovers compared to San Sebastian’s seven.

“We have a size advantage, that’s something we wanted to capitalize on. The problem was we kept throwing the ball away,” Tiu said.

“Credit to the guys that they made their shots but it could have been better.”

Allen Liwag led Saint Benilde with 18 points behind a 5-of-7 shooting clip to go with six assists and a block while Ian Torres came off the bench with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Gabat scored 21 points along with four rebounds and Tristan Felebrico had a double-double game of 12 points and 11 rebounds for San Sebastian but it wasn’t enough as they absorbed their eighth loss in 10 games.

In the first game, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta snapped a four-game losing streak with a 71-61 win over Letran College.

Christian Pagaran unloaded 19 points and and grabbed five rebounds as the Altas rose to seventh place with a 5-6 record.

Jimboy Estrada had a double-double game for the Knights, who sank to a 6-5 slate despite remaining in fourth place, with 14 points and 10 assists to go with his seven rebounds and two blocks before getting sent off the court with 2:40 left in the fourth quarter.

Estrada was ejected for unsportsmanlike behavior in front of the referee.

The scores:

First game

PERPETUAL (71) — Pagaran 19, Gojo Cruz 15, Abis 8, Orgo 8, Pizarro 6, Boral 5, Manuel 4, Montemayor 3, Gelsano 2, Nuñez 1.

LETRAN (61) — Estrada 14, Montecillo 11, Santos 10, Cuajao 8, Monje 7, Javillonar 4, Delfino 3, Nunag 2, Go 2, Miller 0, Baliling 0, Tagotongan 0.

QUARTERS: 22-13, 41-31, 59-48, 71-61.

Second game

SAINT BENILDE (91) — Liwag 18, Torres 13, Oli 12, Sanchez 9, Ancheta 9, Jarque 9, Cometa 6, Sangco 5, Ondoa 5, Cajucom 3, Morales 2, Eusebio 0, Arciaga 0, Galas 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN (85) — Are 29, L. Gabat 21, Felebrico 12, Aguilar 6, R. Gabat 6, Suico 5, Ricio 4, Escobido 2, Pascual 0, Barroga 0.

QUARTERS: 23-21, 42-38, 68-65, 91-85.