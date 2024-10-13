Vice Ganda reveals demolition job against ‘It’s Showtime’

Whether imagined or otherwise, Vice Ganda believes there is a demolition job going on against It’s Showtime.
In a media huddle Friday, 11 October, Vice Ganda brazenly admitted that reports of late about the show’s hosts were disparaging.
“Well, there really was or there really is a demolition job against It’s Showtime,” Vice Ganda declared.
“Pero hindi naman natin sasabihin kung kanino nanggagaling ‘yun. ‘Yung ginagawa sa social media, demolition job ‘yun, ‘di ba nu’ng mga trolls, demolition job ‘yun eh. Mayroon silang masamang intensyon at balak kaya demolition job ‘yun (But we will not say where it is coming from. What they’re doing on social media, it’s a demolition job, right, by the trolls, it’s demolition job. They have bad intentions and plans that’s why it’s a demolition job),” she explained.
Where could have it emanated from?
Vice Ganda could only come up with a theory.
“Maaaring kami ay may kakayahan o nasa isang posisyon na gustong maranasan at makuha rin ng iba. At para makuha nila ‘yun, kailangan nilang subukan ‘yun ganung ruta. Kailangan natin mabasag at makuha ‘yung kung anong mayroon sa kanila (It could be that we have the ability or are in a position where someone wants to experience or others want to get. And for them to get what we have. They need to take the same route. We need to break and get what they had),” she explained
Celebrating its 15 years, Vice Ganda feels they have weathered all sorts of storms and it’s the group’s resilience, which will keep them going.
“We just have to deal with it and we just have to keep on going,” she said.
“Kaming lahat, sa rami ng pinagdaanan namin ( We all are, to the many things we went through), I believe that our team is strong enough to be able to battle all these negativities, challenges and threats together,” she added.
Jeremiah Lisbo,
Kaori Oinuma team up
in ‘Halfmates’
Jeremiah Lisbo and Kaori Oinuma toiled long and hard and waited long enough to get a lead project together.
They’re being launched in Halfmates, a digital series of ABS-CBN.
Having worked a couple of times in the past has made it easy for Lisbo and Oinuma to work together anew.
“Mas magaan po ngayon, (It’s lighter now),” Lisbo acknowledged.
“Minsan kahit non-verbal, tinginan lang kami ni Kaori, alam na namin ang mga dapat gawin. Doon niyo makikita ‘yung chemistry namin (Sometimes even non-verbal, just by looking at Kaori, we already know what we have to do. That’s where you will see our chemistry), “ Lisbo added.
“Mas fun ‘yung tandem namin this time. Siguro depende na rin sa kuwento but yeah, fun, light and enjoy kung ide-describe ko ‘yung tandem naming dalawa. (Our tandem is more fun this time. Maybe it depends on the story but yeah, it’s fun, light and enjoyable tandem),” Oinuma said.
In Halfmates, viewers will meet Dani (Oinuma), a young and sunny former OFW, and James (Lisbo), a quiet and structured guy whose lives get entangled after learning that they were scammed in a double sale of their house. It is under the production of RCD Narratives and is directed by Raz dela Torre, written by Chie Floresca and Akeem del Rosario, and joined by creative manager Arah Jell Badayos.
The show will stream on 18 October, 5:30 p.m. on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.