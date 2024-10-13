Vice Ganda reveals demolition job against ‘It’s Showtime’

Whether imagined or otherwise, Vice Ganda believes there is a demolition job going on against It’s Showtime.

In a media huddle Friday, 11 October, Vice Ganda brazenly admitted that reports of late about the show’s hosts were disparaging.

“Well, there really was or there really is a demolition job against It’s Showtime,” Vice Ganda declared.

“Pero hindi naman natin sasabihin kung kanino nanggagaling ‘yun. ‘Yung ginagawa sa social media, demolition job ‘yun, ‘di ba nu’ng mga trolls, demolition job ‘yun eh. Mayroon silang masamang intensyon at balak kaya demolition job ‘yun (But we will not say where it is coming from. What they’re doing on social media, it’s a demolition job, right, by the trolls, it’s demolition job. They have bad intentions and plans that’s why it’s a demolition job),” she explained.

Where could have it emanated from?