USAID replaces gears of fishermen

Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.

Taking the cue from this proverb, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Philippines has donated aquaculture gears to fishermen whose equipment were damaged or lost during typhoon “Julian.”

USAID Philippines hopes that the fishing nets, generator, a 1,000-watt solar-powered outdoor light, a ring blower, an oxygen tank, a submersible pump, an aerator for a paddle wheel, a sewing machine for net production and repair, fish fingerlings, fish breeders and feed worth more than P5 million that were donated to tilapia breeders at the government-owned Pasuquin Fish Farm, Ilocos Norte will continue to sustain their livelihood and families.

“The United States is proud to support fishers in Ilocos Norte with tools that can increase their income and create resilient communities,” said USAID Philippines deputy mission director Rebekah Eubanks during the handover of the donation to Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc on 10 October at the aquaculture farm.

“These supplies will help fishers, especially those impacted by the recent Super Typhoon ‘Julian,’ restore their livelihood and contribute to long-term food security by increasing affordable sources of protein for local communities.”

Manotoc thanked Eubanks and USAID Philippines on behalf of the local fisherfolk and more 610,000 residents of Pasuquin town.

The equipment and supplies are expected to boost the farm’s current tilapia production by 20 percent by ensuring a stable supply of electricity, increasing the stock of fingerlings and breeders, and maximizing the facility’s overall efficiency.

USAID Philippines also donated fish cages to 70 fishers representing fisherfolk associations from the municipalities of Pasuquin, Bangui and Pagudpud.