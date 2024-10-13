US deploys THAAD defense system to Israel

The Pentagon announced Sunday that the United States will deploy a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and military personnel to Israel, strengthening the country's air defenses amid potential missile threats from Iran.

At the direction of President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the deployment following missile attacks on Israel by Iran in April and October. The THAAD system will integrate with Israel's air defense network, helping protect both Israeli citizens and Americans in the region.

Developed after the Gulf War, the THAAD system is designed to intercept short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase using kinetic energy to destroy targets.

This deployment reflects the US's ongoing commitment to Israel's security and follows a similar THAAD deployment in 2019 for training purposes.