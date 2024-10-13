Tyla releases debut album anew

winning singer, celebrates the historic run that began in summer 2023 and has resulted in the birth of true superstardom.

The new music includes guest features from rising South African stars Tony Duardo, Optimist and Maestro.

On TYLA +, Tyla shines a light on rising South African talent, featuring DJ/producer Tony Duardo and singers Optimist and Maestro, on the opening track of the deluxe trio, “Shake Ah.” The following two songs, “Push 2 Start” and “Back To You,” exhibit Tyla’s continued infusion of R&B into her Amapiano-led palate. “When Amapiano would come on, we would see everybody’s moves just change. Seeing the energy of it…it felt so spiritual,” Tyla reminisced to Elle. “I always wanted to mix it with other styles that I enjoy, like R&B and pop — and make it my own.”

Leading up to the explosion of “Water,” Tyla’s chart-dominant, multi-platinum breakout hit, the South African native was adamant in establishing her mission: to push the magic of Amapiano global. She then went on to chart “Water” at a Billboard Hot 100 peak of number 7, making her the highest-charting African female soloist ever, and subsequently debuted TYLA, her first studio album, within the Billboard 200’s Top 25, making her the highest-charting African female soloist on that chart as well. “Water” went on to win a Grammy Award and earned Tyla a slot performing the song at the heralded opening ceremony for this year’s Paris Olympics. Mission accomplished.

“Water,” as it happens, is still being recognized for its widespread impact. Tyla is nominated for four MTV Europe Music Awards this year: Best New Artist, Best R&B Artist, Best Afrobeats Artist and Best African Act. The 2024 MTV EMAs will be held in Manchester, United Kingdom on 10 November.

The nominations come on the heels of Tyla’s victorious summer 2024, during which she earned two BET Awards — Best New Artist and Best International Act — to go with a ‘Best Afrobeats Video’ at the MTV VMAs.

For Tyla, however, there is much more to come. She recently announced a pair of tour dates: 5 and 7 December. in South Africa, where she hasn’t performed since “Water” was released. It will be a welcomed homecoming for Tyla who, after just one album, is already one of the most globally renowned and successful artists ever from the region. Tickets will be on sale Thursday morning.

There is also more music still to come, as Tyla told People in September. “It’s different,” she said. “I’ve grown so much this year. I’ve evolved in so many different aspects that this new music is going to be that version of me, the now version of Tyla.”