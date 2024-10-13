Trike driver nabbed for illegal drugs

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte — Police here arrested a tricycle driver in the early hours of 13 October 2024, after being found in possession of drug paraphernalia inside a bar in Laoag City.

Authorities identified the suspect as Darius Miguel Eugenio, who was nabbed by operatives from the Laoag City Police Station.

Initial reports revealed that the incident occurred at an establishment located in Barangay 7-A, Laoag City.

According to Nuel John Patrick Bellen, a bouncer at the bar, he inspected the belongings of Eugenio and his companions as part of the establishment’s standard procedure and during the inspection, Bellen discovered a glass tube tooter with alleged burnt shabu residue inside Eugenio’s sling bag.

The bar management immediately reported the discovery to the Laoag City Police Station.

Responding police officers, along with members of the 101st Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1 (RMFB1), arrived at the scene and the suspect was promptly arrested and a further body search was conducted.

Recovered from Eugenio’s possession were a gray sling bag containing an electric razor, assorted batteries, a nail cutter, a mini notebook, a reflectorized vest and the glass tube tooter with suspected shabu residue; a coin purse with IDs and personal cash amounting to P200; a Samsung mobile phone; and additional personal cash of P90.

Eugenio was informed of the charges against him, specifically the violation of Section 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

It penalizes the possession of drug paraphernalia used in administering dangerous drugs. Violation of this provision carries a penalty of imprisonment ranging from six months to four years and a fine ranging from P10,000 to P50,000.