Tricycle Driver Arrested for Drug Paraphernalia in Laoag City

A tricycle driver was arrested in the early hours of 13 October 2024, after being found in possession of drug paraphernalia inside a bar in Laoag City. Authorities identified the suspect as Darius Miguel Eugenio, 48, a resident of Brgy. San Lorenzo, Laoag City.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 11:45 PM on 12 October, at Unique Bar, located in Brgy. 7-A, Laoag City. Nuel John Patrick Bellen, a bouncer at the bar, inspected the belongings of Eugenio and his companions as part of the establishment’s standard procedure. During the inspection, Bellen discovered a glass tube tooter with alleged burnt shabu residue inside Eugenio’s sling bag. The bar immediately reported the discovery to the Laoag City Police Station.

Responding police officers from the Laoag City Police Station, along with members of the 101st Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1 (RMFB1), arrived at the scene. The suspect was promptly arrested, and a further body search was conducted. The following items were recovered from Eugenio’s possession: a gray sling bag containing an electric razor, assorted batteries, a nail cutter, a mini notebook, a reflectorized vest, and the glass tube tooter with suspected shabu residue; a coin purse with IDs and personal cash amounting to Php 200; a Samsung mobile phone; and additional personal cash of Php 90.

Eugenio was informed of the charges against him, specifically the violation of Section 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. This section penalizes the possession of drug paraphernalia used in administering dangerous drugs. Violating this provision carries a penalty of imprisonment ranging from six months to four years and a fine ranging from Php 10,000 to Php 50,000.