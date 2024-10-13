Toyota roars back to Formula 1, partners with Haas

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Toyota announced their return to Formula One on Friday following a 15-year absence, signing a technical partnership with US team Haas.

The Japanese manufacturers spent eight seasons in Formula One before leaving at the end of 2009 with a record of 13 podium finishes and no Grand Prix wins.

Haas, currently seventh in the 10-team constructor standings, said Toyota would provide “design, technical and manufacturing services.”

The team said their cars would feature Toyota branding at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, later this month.