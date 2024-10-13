Topex extends olive branch

De La Salle University coach Topex Robinson apologized for his actions in a spat with University of the Philippines guard Reyland Torres during their University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament end of first-round game last week.

Robinson broke his silence about the issue and admitted that he was hurt by the spitting accusations against him.

“I’m requesting everyone to stop throwing accusations because we’re playing this game of basketball and we just want to enjoy it,” Robinson said following the Green Archers’ 77-68 win over first-round tormentor University of the East Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Both escaped heavy sanctions after the investigation yielded “no conclusive evidence” proving that the mentor spat on Torres and the Fighting Maroon shouted profanities against Robinson during the third quarter of La Salle’s win.

The UAAP only issued Robinson and Torres “stern warnings for unsportsmanlike conduct” in an official statement released Saturday.

“I hope this serves as a lesson to all that if you don’t have proof, please stop making accusations because it hurts the one being accused,” Robinson said.

“I’ve protected my name for so long. I got to where I am now without cheating anyone. I won games because I did the right things. But to accuse me of being a bad person… But I forgive you.”

The mentor also tried to offer an olive branch to Torres and put the issue behind.

“Again, I want to apologize to the kid for shouting at him. Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to forget this and stop throwing accusations at each other,” he said.

Robinson also asked fans to spare Torres from the pain of being wrongfully accused.

“I’m pleading to you all, don’t accuse the kid. He won’t be able to handle what I’ve been through. Please show understanding of what he has done because I know how difficult it is,” he added.