The Red Gallery Series presents first exhibit

A self-taught Filipino-British abstract minimalist painter, Matibag is The Red Gallery Series’ inaugural artist. A mother of three, she began painting as a hobby and form of expression. Raised in the United Arab Emirates, she now shares her works through her Instagram gallery (@artbydame). Her art reflects her personal journey and growth, showcasing the beauty of abundance in every stroke. Matibag‘s inspiration comes from her appreciation for life’s ebb and flow which is apparent in her artworks. She showcases her intuitive designs of lines, shapes, and textures, incorporating neutral and earthy tones to evoke a sense of calm and balance.

“Abundance is not just about having more; it’s about embracing the richness of life’s experiences, both big and small. Through my art, I aim to convey that mindset of positivity, growth, and balance,” said Matibag. “Each piece in this collection is a reflection of my journey, where every line and texture tells a story of resilience and beauty. I invite everyone to join me at Summit Hotel Greenhills and immerse themselves in a vibrant celebration of life through art and the culinary creations at Café Summit.”

“Through the artworks displayed in our properties, we not only pave the way for greater awareness of the beauty and power of art but also enhance the aesthetic experience of our hotel interiors. Art has the ability to inspire, and we are proud to showcase it as part of our commitment to both culture and hospitality,” said Barun Jolly, senior vice president and Business Unit general manager of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts.

The exhibit runs from 21 September to 17 November the at Café Summit, Summit Hotel Greenhills, San Juan City. It is open to the public daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information about Summit Hotels, visit https://www.summithotels.ph/or contact 0998-8887788 or +63 (2) 83970111.