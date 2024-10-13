The Red Gallery Series presents first exhibit

Summit Hotel Greenhills, in collaboration with Artablado, recently opened The Red Gallery exhibit, Hues of Abundance, by abstract artist Dame Matibag.
The Red Gallery is a new concept at Summit Hotels, inspired by the bold “Happy Red” color branding that symbolizes passion and cravings. This gallery initiative takes its cue from San Juan City, known for its vibrant art scene, integrating it into the hotel experience.
The Red Gallery reflects Summit Hotels’ commitment to blending local culture with contemporary experiences. As modern travelers seek unique, experience-based lodging, Summit Hotels responds by weaving art and culture into its offerings. The gallery enhances the guest experience by transforming dining into a shared journey of discovery, fostering a sense of togetherness through art and food.
Under the campaign “Art Journey to the Summit,” The Red Gallery Series will spotlight Filipino artists over the year, each featured for two months.
“It will be complemented by a special food or drink offering at Café Summit, crafted to align with the artist’s style,” said Angelo Ascue, general manager of Summit Hotel Greenhills. “We are thrilled to present this collaboration that celebrates art and dining as a holistic experience for our guests.”
A self-taught Filipino-British abstract minimalist painter, Matibag is The Red Gallery Series’ inaugural artist. A mother of three, she began painting as a hobby and form of expression. Raised in the United Arab Emirates, she now shares her works through her Instagram gallery (@artbydame). Her art reflects her personal journey and growth, showcasing the beauty of abundance in every stroke. Matibag‘s inspiration comes from her appreciation for life’s ebb and flow which is apparent in her artworks. She showcases her intuitive designs of lines, shapes, and textures, incorporating neutral and earthy tones to evoke a sense of calm and balance.
“Abundance is not just about having more; it’s about embracing the richness of life’s experiences, both big and small. Through my art, I aim to convey that mindset of positivity, growth, and balance,” said Matibag. “Each piece in this collection is a reflection of my journey, where every line and texture tells a story of resilience and beauty. I invite everyone to join me at Summit Hotel Greenhills and immerse themselves in a vibrant celebration of life through art and the culinary creations at Café Summit.”
“Through the artworks displayed in our properties, we not only pave the way for greater awareness of the beauty and power of art but also enhance the aesthetic experience of our hotel interiors. Art has the ability to inspire, and we are proud to showcase it as part of our commitment to both culture and hospitality,” said Barun Jolly, senior vice president and Business Unit general manager of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts.
The exhibit runs from 21 September to 17 November the at Café Summit, Summit Hotel Greenhills, San Juan City. It is open to the public daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information about Summit Hotels, visit https://www.summithotels.ph/or contact 0998-8887788 or +63 (2) 83970111.