The Feast of La Naval — A celebration of faith and history

PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF LA NAVAL FB PAGE Devotees come together to commemorate the Feast of La Naval de Manila, a celebration that intertwines profound faith, unwavering devotion, and a strong sense of national pride. The historic event honors the miraculous victory of the Filipino forces over the Dutch invaders in the 17th century, symbolized by the revered image of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary. Vibrant processions, heartfelt prayers, and cultural performances highlight the rich heritage and spiritual significance of this occasion.

Manny Angeles









Copied Every 11 October, Filipino Catholics commemorate the Feast of La Naval de Manila, a celebration deeply rooted in faith, devotion and national pride. The feast honors the miraculous victory of the Spanish and Filipino forces over the invading Dutch fleet during the Battles of La Naval in the 17th century. It is also a tribute to the Blessed Virgin Mary, whom the people believe interceded during the five major naval battles that saved the Philippines from Dutch occupation. For Filipinos, the significance of La Naval goes beyond the historical military victory. The feast has become a symbol of faith, highlighting the enduring devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. The image of Our Lady of La Naval, enshrined in Santo Domingo Church in Quezon City, is a focal point of the celebration. The grand procession held in her honor draws thousands of devotees, reflecting the depth of Marian devotion in the country. La Naval also represents resilience, a quality Filipinos are known for. The victory attributed to the Virgin Mary symbolizes the triumph of the faithful over seemingly insurmountable odds, a message that continues to resonate with the Filipino people today. It serves as a reminder that through faith and unity, they can overcome adversity, whether it be in historical struggles or the challenges of modern life. BOGS,OP In essence, the Feast of La Naval is a celebration of Filipino spirituality and a reaffirmation of their trust in divine providence, a tradition that has been passed down through generations and continues to be a source of strength for the nation.