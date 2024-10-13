The case of two Jennings

One is actually a newcomer: Geraldine Jennings, 20, born in the Philippines but was brought by her parents to UK in 2009. She has an all-girl siblings of three. They still live there. Her family is very well-off and she is in showbiz only here in the Philippines. She’s both singer and actor. Very talented, eh!

The other Jennings, as if you don’t know yet, is Anthony Jennings, 23, the actor teamed up with Maris Racal, 27, ex-girlfriend of rocker Rico Blanco, now 51 but only 49-going-50 when they were dating.

Geraldine is currently in the Philippines to promote her new single “If I Will Ever Love Again,” composed by Ogie Alcasid.

“It’s about loving someone and the feeling of heartbreak which I’m sure a lot of people have experienced. But I wanted to add a sense of empowerment towards the end of the song that you will be able to love again,” Jennings said

It is now available on various digital streaming platforms, while its music video has been uploaded on Star Music’s official YouTube channel. A music video for the song will be launched soon.

Geraldine has done a film here in the Philippines but the movie has no playdate yet: Isla Babuyan, which she top-bills with Jameson Blake and Dave Bornea. It’s meant to be a skin flick as there’s a yarn that it is inspired by the popular Spanish film, Jamon Jamon, starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Badem and directed by Spanish director Bigas Luna. Cruz and Bardem eventually became husband and wife after some more movie pairings.

Isla Babuyan is independently produced. ABS-CBN Star Cinema has nothing to do with it. The film is directed by Abdel Langit who has been helming heavily sex-oriented movies streamed by Vivamax. It seems, though, that the movie has not been booked nor submitted to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board.

It’s actually hard to book in theaters a movie top-billed by a little known actress. Jennings’ family is among the producers of Isla Babuyan.

Prior to releasing her debut single, Jennings showcased her talent in Teenstar UK, where she was the youngest finalist in the British singing competition. She also won the future music development award in the Open Mic 2020 competition.

When asked which she prefers between singing and acting, she stressed that she “likes them both,” as she had experiences with them when she was young.

For some reason, Geraldine speaks English without the well-known clipped British accent. She says the family lived for some years in Los Angeles, California, but her English enunciation also hardly sounds American. Her English sounds Pinoy!

She revealed at her media launch, hosted recently by ABS-CBN Star Music at a 10th floor pub near the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City: “I was a singer when I was younger. That was my first love. I joined singing competitions in London, in UK, but when I moved to Los Angeles, I took up acting… so that’s where I learned to love the craft. I took acting classes in West Hollywood– so I would say both. And they’re quite similar, so both.”

Geraldine currently studies at the University of London, where she has two more years to go before she finishes college. She has chosen two other songs to record for her next releases. She has been signed up as a Star Music artist.

Case 2