Sweet switch to solar power

Every bite of well-loved snack Lemon Square will be good for the planet as clean energy will be used to make the pastries.

Clean energy company Berde Renewables (BR) has signed a power purchase deal with Big E Food Corporation (BEFC) that will see the Lemon Square maker use sunlight in running its factory in Meycauayan, Bulacan.

Under the deal, BR will install a 2.6 megawatt-peak rooftop solar energy system at BEFC’s plant. The solar photovoltaic systems are expected to generate over 3,681.77 megawatthour of energy annually, helping BEFC save on electricity costs while also cutting down its carbon emissions by around 2,500 tons of CO2 per year.

“This collaboration with Big E Food Corporation is one of several we’ve established this year, demonstrating our commitment to accelerating the energy transition here in the Philippines. By helping companies like BEFC make the switch to renewable energy, we’re not only reducing carbon footprints but also providing them with a sustainable solution to manage rising energy costs,” BR CEO Patrick Zhu said.

The installation of the rooftop solar panels at BEFC’s Bulacan facility is aligned with its sustainability and innovation goals.

“For decades, Lemon Square has stood for quality and innovation, and this project reflects our commitment to those values,” said EJ Vergel de Dios, BEFC’s head of corporate strategy and planning and CEO of Lemon Square Bakery Treats. “By shifting to solar energy, we’re not only cutting down on emissions but also setting ourselves up for a more efficient and future-ready operation. It’s a reflection of our dedication to both our consumers and the environment.”