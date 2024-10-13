Sulu BARMM inclusion sought

Religious leaders from various faiths in Mindanao have called for the re-inclusion of the province of Sulu in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In a statement on Sunday, the Mindanao Religious Leaders Conference (MiRLeC) appealed to safeguard the gains achieved under the Bangsamoro peace process.

“We call for the re-inclusion of Sulu in the BARMM to ensure greater inclusivity and unity in the region,” the group said.

The religious group urged political leaders to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the first BARMM regional parliamentary elections in May 2025.

“For our political leaders to observe sobriety and peaceful campaign endeavors as they engage our communities and electorates,” the leaders said.

They also called on peace stakeholders to consolidate their efforts in strengthening the nation’s social fabric.

“For our peace institutions and organizations to consolidate their efforts in building social cohesion among our communities and the people of goodwill,” the statement said.

Previously, religious leaders in Mindanao gathered in Davao City last 8 and 9 October to foster peace, unity and justice in Mindanao and pledge their support to the Marcos administration’s peace agenda.

According to the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), the gathering was attended by Christian bishops and priests, Muslim ulama and representatives of traditional and religious indigenous peoples as delegates, and civil society as observers.

It added that the event was a testament of the renewed inter-religious effort to sustain the gains and revitalize the Bishops-Ulama Conference, which now calls itself the MiRLeC.

The Christian delegation was composed of representatives from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, National Council of Churches in the Philippines and Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches.

It was organized by OPAPRU, in collaboration with the Consortium of Bangsamoro Civil Society, Catholic Relief Service, World Vision, Silsillah, United Nations Development Program, The Asia Foundation and Australian Aid.

The group reaffirmed its belief that the increased collaboration between Muslims, Christians, and indigenous peoples (IP) is essential for achieving long-lasting peace and sustainable development in Mindanao, which has been reeling due to armed conflicts.

“Interfaith-based peacebuilding remains an imperative,” MiRLeC said, adding that the group now includes the IP, women and youth sectors.