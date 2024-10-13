Stay away from drones, Pinoys in Israel told

The Philippine Embassy in Israel has issued safety guidelines for Filipinos in response to potential drone or hostile aerial vehicle threats amid escalating tension in the Middle East.

In its advisory over the weekend, the embassy underscored the need for Filipinos to be vigilant on the alert signals from the Israel Defense Forces whenever it detects the entry of drones.

“When you hear the siren or receive a text/app alert, immediately take shelter in a bomb shelter (mamad), community shelter (mamak), or any safe place you can use as a cover (protected space) such as stairwells, hallways, or internal rooms with few or no windows,” the advisory read.

“After the siren stops, remain in the mamad/mamak/protected space for at least 10 minutes,” it added.

Filipinos were also urged to avoid taking or posting photos and videos of fallen drones or missiles on social media to prevent aiding the “enemy.”

“If you see a fallen UAV, drone, or missile, DO NOT approach it, take pictures/videos, go live on Facebook, or investigate. Immediately leave the area and advise others to leave as well,” the embassy said.

“As instructed by the IDF, do not take videos of UAV/drone interceptions or crashes because the enemy can use these to adjust their next attack or for propaganda,” it added.

The embassy instead encouraged the Filipinos to immediately report the location of the fallen UAV, drone, or missile to Israeli authorities.

“The Embassy reminds everyone to prioritize your safety at all times. Stay vigilant, cautious, alert, and respond quickly to the situation, and always follow the security guidelines from the IDF Home Front Command and the safety advisories from the Embassy,” it said.

The advisory came after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel, which was believed to spark a wider armed conflict in the Middle East region.

Iran launched more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel, which reportedly prompted the latter to use all its air defense systems, including the David’s Sling that can destroy longer-range rockets and long-range ballistic missiles from a distance of up to 300 kilometers.

According to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, it fired missiles at Israel in response to deadly Israeli attacks against people in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the assassinations of top IRGC, Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

Israel, in response, has vowed retaliation, heightening fears of a widespread war that could bring about even greater devastation and further loss of life across the region.