SSL: La Salle licks JRU

De La Salle University shot down gritty Jose Rizal University (JRU), 25-18, 25-20, 25-16, to complete a three-game sweep in Pool C of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Jyne Soreno displayed fiery form at the service line while young guns Sandy Demain and Katrina del Castillo made their presence felt as the Lady Spikers built momentum heading into the next round.

Soreno landed six aces to go with four hits for 10 points to lead La Salle in capping a dominating first round in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

Senior high winger Demain fired 11 points, all coming off attacks, while middle blocker Del Castillo added 10 points.

Amor Guinto finished with 10 points, including the match-clinching wing attack for the Lady Spikers, who will face the No. 1 seed from Pool A and second-ranked teams from Pool B and D in another round-robin play for one of the two twice-to-beat quarterfinals advantages at stake.

The also-ran Lady Bombers dropped to 0-2. Deala and Cherry Dayame had seven and six points, respectively, for JRU.