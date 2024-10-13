SMIC bares plastic tactic

Conglomerate SM Investments Corporation (SMIC), owner of SM Supermalls, recently held a forum with the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) that tackled plastic waste and its mitigation.

Engineer Liza Silerio, vice president for Corporate Compliance and head of Sustainability and Resilience at SM Cares of SM Supermalls, shared the pro-environment actions of the SMIC business units, such as its shopping malls’ strict compliance with waste segregation policy and conversion of waste into new materials that consumers can use, during the Tactics for Better PlasTIK (Technology, Innovation and Knowledge) Expo and Forum at the SMX Megatrade Hall, Mandaluyong City.

SM malls, hotels, offices and condominiums are equipped with garbage bins for proper waste disposal and segregation, plus materials recovery facilities to ensure that waste don’t just head straight to landfills.

SMIC partner GUUN Co. Ltd., a Yokohama, Japan-based waste treatment and waste recycling company, produces flat fuel by recycling plastic waste.

According to Silverio, these technological advancements will help in lessening environmental footprints en route to the completion of a circular economy.