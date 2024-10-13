SMAC raises P14M for 35 new scholars

The SM Advantage Card (SMAC) has become a staple for Filipino shoppers, offering exclusive perks and discounts across SM stores and its partners.

One avid shopper, Cheska Andaya, stated that its perks include redeeming points that can be used to avail of discounts.

“I have already tried using my points for availing discounts on products in the department store and in some restaurants,” she said.

Tara Nicolas, a student who frequently drives to her school in Santa Mesa, also highlighted how SMAC has become a part of her daily life — she even earns points when fueling her vehicle.

Yet, more than these benefits, SMAC is also making a profound impact. Proceeds of the sales of the advantage card and points of the members, if not used, may also be donated to SMAC’s programs.

In an act of generosity and collective effort, SMAC has once again proven that small gestures can lead to life-changing opportunities.

On 1 October, SMAC turned over P14 million to the SM Foundation’s education program, a donation raised through the sale of the card and points donations from holders.

The substantial funding will support the dreams of 35 scholars for the academic year 2025 to 2026, spreading hope across the Philippines, with 15 scholars from Luzon, and 10 from both Visayas and Mindanao.

These students are not just receiving financial aid; they are being offered a pathway to a brighter future, filled with educational and career opportunities similar to what other scholars like Financial Management graduate Joanne Marie Buan experienced.

After Buan completed her studies, she was offered a position as a personal banker, a role she secured during the Presentation of Scholar Graduates — a special event designed to connect SM Scholar Graduates with their future careers within SM.

Similarly, Dustine May Garcia faced challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic that strained her family’s finances.

The support from SMAC relieved her family of the burden of her educational expenses, as SM Foundation covered her tuition and allowances.

Every SMAC sold and every point donated represents a significant contribution, transforming daily transactions into powerful opportunities for change.

“SMAC members have transformed their daily purchases into life-changing opportunities,” executive director of SM Foundation’s education programs Linda Atayde stated.

She added that this recent achievement highlights how partnerships can drive meaningful changes.

This year’s donation is especially significant, raising more to double last year’s contribution of P5.5 million, which supported 13 scholars.

Atayde emphasized that the kindness and support of SMAC members have made a lasting difference in the lives of these scholars.

“By choosing to give, you have opened doors of opportunity for these scholars and helped shape a brighter future for them and their communities,” she said.

With the support of its partners, the SM Foundation’s scholarship program now assists over 2,500 scholars and has celebrated the graduation of more than 4,200 college graduates.