'Serbisyo Fair' provides P75-M aid, services to creative industry workers

The Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF), a flagship program of the Marcos administration, has provided a total of P75 million worth of various assistance -- including cash -- to creative workers.

More than 15,000 creative workers will each receive P5,000 plus five kilos of rice at the two-day event dubbed "Paglinang sa Industriya ng Paglikha" held at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, which began on Sunday.

Aside from the financial aid, the service caravan has also offered a wide range of free training sessions and workshops to develop expertise in arts, media and entertainment, empowering participants to innovate and thrive.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and the Department of Labor and Employment, which were part of the 23 participating agencies, will spearhead the training program.

Actors-turned-lawmakers Lani Revilla and Arjo Atayde highlighted the vital role of the entertainment industry, which, if coupled with the government's continuous support, will create more jobs and promote tourism.

In 2022, the Department of Trade and Industry reported that the creative industry made significant strides, contributing a whopping P1.60 trillion to the country’s gross domestic product, marking a substantial 12.1 percent increase from the previous year.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had previously expressed support for the creative industry through Republic Act 11904 or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act, mandating the promotion and development of the sector by safeguarding and strengthening the rights and capacities of creative firms, artists, indigenous cultural communities, and its stakeholders among others.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, on the other hand, is optimistic that the efforts of the BPSF toward the creative industry will pave the way for its long-term benefits. He vowed that the government under the current administration will ensure that there is sufficient support and opportunity for the pivotal sector.

"I believe that the BPSF programs will allow more opportunities for our countrymen in the creative sector, and bring a more stable future for them," said Romualdez.

In addition to providing assistance and services, the fair also promotes cultural and creative sessions to develop skills in arts, media, and entertainment, which is seen to build a more robust creative ecosystem that will foster economic growth and contribute to the nation's cultural identity.