Rajo Laurel and the wisdom of 'Meaningful Expressions'

Successful on his own terms even with an influential family name, Rajo Laurel could easily have turned into a diva. Yet, surprisingly, he seems to have grown into a guru of a sort — one who would beg off on an “icon” tag and instead retain the humility of a lifetime learner.

Still, 31 years of experience are nothing to wave aside — Rajo has helped pave the way for Filipino designers on the international stage, elevating the local fashion scene through exquisite craftsmanship and innovative designs that sustainably blend tradition and modernity.

In a recent interview with host Dinah Ventura for DAILY TRIBUNE’s PairFect show, Rajo reflected on his enduring fashion career in an industry where trends come and go. He emphasized anchoring his creations on meaningful expression, driven by a forward-thinking mindset that champions fearlessness.

“I think as seasoned designers or as people who are a little older, you must encourage the joy of expression and fearlessness. Encourage the youth to express themselves,” he said. “You must not put them in a box, but you must make them bloom and [let] them grow because that is our future—and a future of thinkers and fearless young people will only make our nation better.”

Like his late grandfather, former President Jose P. Laurel, the renowned fashion designer believes in fostering curiosity and viewing art as a reflection of modern society. Through every piece sewed and sold, he proves that he is not just a product of his influential political family, but a formidable force in the fashion industry — one who is inherently political in his own right.

Last month, Rajo’s brand, House of Laurel, was honored as the Best Fashion House at the Mega Fashion Awards 2024, a testament to his enduring legacy and philosophy in fashion after three decades in the industry.

“Shaping and molding mindsets, I think it’s part of the service we do. I mean, as I said, we are just a reflection, a mirror of our society. Creatives are the future primarily because we mirror the society; we actually tangibly express it,” Rajo expressed.

“The writers, filmmakers, painters, designers [and] journalists, they really are the ones who create this real tangible image of what’s happening today. And it’s not always beautiful. And it’s kind of grim, but that’s the truth — sometimes, we need to see the truth; the truth must be said,” he added.

This belief highlights why the House of Laurel chief executive officer did not follow in the footsteps of family members as public servants; for him, making a name in the fashion industry worldwide is his way of contributing to the country.

GRAY AREA

Behind a successful life in the arts paired with wisdom, Rajo shared how he and his father often clashed due to their differing paths, particularly the pressure he felt as the firstborn son of a prominent political dynasty.

“All my life, my father and I were at odds. So we were like black and white. [...] I think that the biggest influence my dad had on me was the fact that he kept on saying no,” the CEO said, underscoring his father’s resistance to his choices as a protective measure.

“And I think that because he kept on saying no, I kept on working harder to actually get what I want. But in hindsight, I think my father was very wise because he really sort of directed me in a way,” he added.

Fortunately, the father and son eventually compromised and met in the gray area. Rajo’s father agreed to support his passion for design on the condition that he earn a business degree, emphasizing the need for a solid foundation.

“My dad said, before I study being a designer, I need to give him a college degree. So he forced me into a business degree, which eventually truly helped me propel my business, work and career further because I had that in my pocket,” Rajo said. “I think that’s the fundamental gift that my father has given me — educating me in that sense.”

The journey from a relationship defined by black and white to one that meets in the gray area has led to a colorful career in fashion, filled with fulfillment and trailblazing opportunities for the country, opening jobs for aspiring designers and inspiring future talent.

FASHION HAS NO GENDER

Bestowed with treasurable wisdom, Rajo embodies radical optimism—a hopeful and proactive mindset that embraces change and challenges while recognizing the complexities of the world. His deep belief in positive outcomes fuels his curiosity and constant questioning of the fashion industry’s status quo.

“Fashion makes me want to learn more — [just] like the advent of artificial intelligence or AI, it makes me become curious. It makes me, again, ask questions — like we always do and I try to do. Because I really believe that every day you learn things. Every day you must be open to understand and know things. Because the minute you say, I know everything, it’s... You’re dead,” the artist said.

This perspective drives the creative director to take meaningful action in fashion while promoting social justice and envisioning a better future, even in the face of adversity.

“Fabric really is a fundamental language because I’m a fashion designer. I need fabric because it is like our canvas. So I started to play with fabrics for my latest collection that also questioned the duality of gender,” Rajo explained.

“For instance, is French illusion tulle just for women? Or is silk charmeuse, which is a very delicate lightweight silk, for women? It’s exciting because it’s rather for men. More than that, I think it is very thoughtful. These are some of the pieces from the last collection, which you can see raises questions. There’s some androgyny,” he added.

Pointing at his shoes (mismatched in color), host Dinah Ventura remarked on how much she loved them, prompting Rajo to share how some men’s shoes like the maryjanes were later adapted for women. History shows that fashion constantly changes, especially regarding gender roles, as evidenced by crop tops that were once worn by men and are now commonly worn by women. Fashion has no gender.

CULTURE OF CARE

With a receptive attitude and stories of grit and success, Rajo exemplifies that anyone can achieve their dreams, starting from scratch to create something uniquely their own. He believes the secret to success lies in humility and learning from the past without letting it hinder the future.

“I’m really worried about that word, icon, because it’s a double-edged sword. I was speaking to you about relevance and importance and survival, and it’s interesting when somebody calls you an icon because it means you’re basically done or you can look at it that way,” Rajo said. “In many ways, I try to avoid that, but I’m grateful.”

More than just an icon, Rajo embodies a culture of care, as demonstrated by his choice to celebrate his 30th anniversary last year not with a fashion show, but by giving back to his team.

“Instead of having a big celebration, we (he and his sister) decided to treat our employees to a small dinner — and more importantly, give them more benefits. I want to take care of our employees,” he explained. “We provided eyeglasses, health check-ups and additional benefits. It was very meaningful for me because I would not be who I am without them.”