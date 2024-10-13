Porsche makes it to the top: Porsche remains the leader among luxury brand car owners in the 2024 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty

J.D. Power, a global leader in customer insights, announced that Porsche is ranked number one in the premium car category in the 2024 US Automotive Brand Loyalty Study. This is the third consecutive year Porsche has received this honor. The study measures customer loyalty by analyzing whether an owner purchased the same brand after trading in their existing vehicle. This achievement underscores the automaker’s continued commitment to delivering vehicles that provide unmatched quality and satisfaction, ensuring that Porsche owners return to the brand time and again.

The US Automotive Brand Loyalty Study measures customer behavior by analyzing whether owners stick with the same brand when purchasing their next vehicle. This analysis takes into account a range of factors, including overall satisfaction, the trust customers place in the brand, and their experience throughout the ownership cycle. Porsche’s ability to maintain its position at the top for three consecutive years is a testament to its consistent delivery of high-performance vehicles and customer experience that resonates deeply with buyers.

“Customer loyalty is at the core of the Porsche brand,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America Inc. “Every one of us, from our independently owned and operated Porsche Centers across America to our headquarters here in Atlanta, is committed to creating a world-class experience from start to finish. We are grateful to deliver such a meaningful experience that is a result of our team’s daily efforts.”

The study, now in its sixth year, uses data from the Power Information Network (PIN) to determine customer loyalty. To ensure accuracy of data, PIN only considers transactions at franchised new-vehicle dealers. This ensures that the study provides a true measure of customer loyalty based on actual purchasing decisions, rather than hypothetical scenarios. Porsche’s top ranking in the premium car category shows that luxury car owners continue to view the brand as the best choice when considering their next purchase.

Porsche’s dominance in the premium car category is particularly impressive given the fierce competition in the luxury automotive sector. Its lineup of high-performance sports cars, sedans, and innovative luxury vehicles has clearly struck a chord with consumers, maintaining their trust and enthusiasm over time.

The 2024 study’s findings are based on transaction data from September 2023 through August 2024, making the insights timely and relevant to current market trends.

Porsche’s third consecutive top ranking in the premium car category speaks volumes about its commitment to excellence and innovation. As the automotive landscape evolves with trends like electrification and advanced digital technologies, Porsche continues to stay ahead of the curve while maintaining its core values of performance, luxury and customer satisfaction. The automaker’s success is not just about delivering cutting-edge vehicles; it’s about consistently creating an unparalleled ownership experience.

Whether through its meticulously designed vehicles, world-class performance, or exceptional customer service, Porsche remains the benchmark in the luxury automotive industry, demonstrating why it continues to earn the loyalty of its customers for generations.