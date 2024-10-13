Planning Your Next 'Datestination'?

After a hectic week filled with work and tight deadlines, sometimes you just need some quiet time to recharge your social battery. There are also moments when those peaceful experiences are best shared with someone special. In this new DAILY TRIBUNE special, we’ll introduce you to the best “datestinations” (date + destination) around the metro or wherever you want to be in the country.

Our first stop: Ayala Museum in Makati.

Thanks to our friends at BPI, we received an exclusive look at Ayala Museum’s latest exhibit, Fernando Zóbel — The Future of the Past.