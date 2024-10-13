PBBM rallies behind ICF World Dragon Boat

The ICF Dragon Boat World Championships set from 27 October to 4 November in Puerto Princesa City got another big boost after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently issued Proclamation 699 declaring the fourth week of October annually as “Moving Forward Paddling Week Philippines.”

“The celebration of Moving Forward Paddling Week Philippines aims to promote the Philippines as premier paddling destination and encourage all communities to adopt as a sport and leisure activity,” Marcos Jr. noted, given the country’s archipelago status with its vast coastlines.

“‘Paddling forward’ symbolizes unity and strength in navigating the challenges towards achieving progress as a Filipino nation, and embodies personal growth and development through constantly striving to push limits, overcome setbacks, and demonstrate resilience and dedication in the pursuit of excellence,” the Chief Executive pointed out.

“Now I, therefore, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, by the virtue of the power vested in me vested in my by the Constitution and existing laws, do hereby declare the fourth week of every year as ‘Moving Forward Paddling Week Philippines’” he declared.

The President thus directed the Philippine Sports Commission under chairman Richard Bachmann to “lead, coordinate and supervise the observance of Moving Forward Paddling Week Philippines and identify the programs, activities and projects for the celebration thereof.”

The support of the no less than the President himself has encouraged Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron and Philippine Canoe Kayak Federation president Leonora “Lenlen” Escollante to make the weeklong global paddling competition as a vehicle of unity, camaraderie and sportsmanship.

Escollante encouraged local and international fans who will be coming over for the competition serving as the main qualifying meet for 2025 World Games to root for all of the paddlers regardless of their nationality and where they come from.

Bayron echoed her sentiments, saying that they wanted the ICF World Dragon Boat Championships to be a fan-friendly event as Puerto Princesa rolls out the welcome mat for spectators and participants alike in the city’s continuing drive to become a major sports tourism hub.

A total of 22 countries plus the Philippines are fielding close to 2,000 paddlers to the championships which also highlights of the International Canoe Federation’s centennial anniversary.