P75M in Bagong Pilipinas aid disbursed

STUNT doubles, background actors and other movie industry workers receive financial assistance worth P5,000 each, as well as sacks of rice, during the government’s Serbisyo Caravan at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday, as part of the celebration of the Metro Manila Film Festival’s 50th anniversary.PHOTOGRAPH BY ANALY LABOR FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE@tribunephl_ana
Published on

The Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF), a flagship initiative of the Marcos administration, has provided a total of P75 million worth of assistance, including cash, to workers in the creative industry, which significantly contributes to the economy’s growth.

More than 15,000 creative workers will each receive P5,000 plus five kilos of rice at the two-day event dubbed “Paglinang sa Industriya ng Paglikha,” held at PhilSports Arena (ULTRA) in Pasig City, which began on Sunday.

Speaker Martin Romualdez is optimistic that the BPSF’s efforts toward the creative industry will pave the way for long-term benefits. He vowed that the current administration will ensure sufficient support and opportunities for the pivotal sector.

“I believe that the BPSF programs will allow more opportunities for our countrymen in the creative sector and bring a more stable future for them,” he said in the vernacular.

In addition to financial aid, the service caravan has offered a wide range of free training sessions and workshops aimed at helping those in the industry acquire crucial skills and knowledge across film, television, theater and radio.

The workshops are designed to develop expertise in arts, media, and entertainment, empowering participants to innovate and thrive in their respective fields.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and the Department of Labor and Employment, which are among the 23 participating agencies, will spearhead the training program.

Actors-turned-lawmakers Lani Revilla and Arjo Atayde highlighted the vital role of the entertainment industry, noting that, with continuous government support, it will create more jobs and promote tourism.

In 2022, the Department of Trade and Industry reported that the creative industry made significant strides, contributing P1.60 trillion to the country’s gross domestic product, marking a substantial 12.1 percent increase from the previous year.

