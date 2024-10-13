Ombudsman metes suspension to deceased councilor

Porac, Pampanga — A Porac councilor who died in May 2023 was meted with a suspension order by the Ombudsman along with other officials.

The six-month suspension against the deceased official was for “gross neglect of duty.”

In an 11-page order approved last 7 October, Ombudsman Samuel Martires suspended the late Councilor Regin B. Clarete along with 20 others, including reelectionist Mayor Jing Capil and mayoral aspirant Michael L. Tapang.

Also suspended were former Vice Mayor Charlie O. Santos, Vice Mayor Francis Laurence C. Tamayo and councilors Edwin L. Abuque, Michelle Bengco, Princess L. Buan, Rito S. Buan, Jin Mikhaela M. Canlas, Roman Paul C. David, Maynard T. Lapid, Remberto M. Lapid, Rafael M. Canlapan, Adrian E. Carreon, Essel Joy C. David, Hilario D. Dimalanta, Michelle B. Santos and John Nuevy L. Venzon.

Emerald Vital, licensing assistant and former OIC-Business Permit and Licensing Office, was also suspended.

The complaint was filed by Undersecretary Juan Victor R. Llamas of the Department of the Interior and Local Government against the 21 respondents in the Ombudsman case docketed as OMB-C-A-SEP-24-0093 for “Gross Neglect of Duty.”

It stemmed from the operations of Lucky South 99, a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator in Porac town.

“They are hereby preventively suspended during the pendency of this case until its termination, but not to exceed the total period of six months, without pay,” said the Ombudsman in its order.

Regin Clarete, who died in May 2023, had been succeeded by his older sister Myla Clarete in the Porac Council last September 2023. For unknown reasons, Councilor Myla Clarete was not suspended but was in fact appointed as acting Porac mayor.

Acting Mayor Clarete is sister-in-law of former Councilor Tapang, who is also eyeing the mayoral post. It was not known if the Clarete family had received the suspension order of the deceased councilor.