OCTOBER POWER RATE DROP

Meralco has announced a reduction of P0.3587 per kWh in electricity rates for this month, largely attributed to a decrease in the generation charge. As a result, residential customers who use 200 kWh will notice a drop of approximately P72 in their total electricity bill.

Manila Electric Company Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga urged the public to stay alert and engage only with authorized personnel of Meralco to prevent becoming victims of fraudulent activities.