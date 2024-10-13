NORTH BECKONS: Mitsubishi opens newest shop in Ilocandia

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) and its dealer partner, Northpoint Alliance Motor Corporation, recently held groundbreaking ceremony for NAMCO’s second 3S dealership located in Bantay, Ilocos Sur.
NAMCO established its first dealership in Laoag, Ilocos Norte and is now expanding its reach to serve more customers in Ilocos region.
The new dealership, strategically situated in Bantay, will provide customers in Ilocos Sur and nearby areas with easier access to Mitsubishi Motors vehicles, services and after-sales care.
This expansion reflects both NAMCO’s commitment to continuous growth and Mitsubishi Motors’ dedication to reaching out to more Filipinos.
“With this expansion, we hope to strengthen our ties with the community and contribute to the economic progress of the region,” said MMPC EVP for corporate division Tomoyasu Moriya.
The facility will include a spacious showroom, service bays and genuine spare parts and accessories shop to meet the needs of Mitsubishi owners in the region. The new dealership is expected to be fully operational by 1st quarter of 2025.
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Ilocos Sur Gov. Jeremias Singson, Ilocos Sur Vice Gov. Ryan Singson, NAMCO president Johanson Chua and MMPC EVP for corporate division Tomoyasu Moriya.
During the ceremony, Johanson Chua said: “This new dealership is a testament to our belief in the strength of the Mitsubishi brand and our commitment to providing top-notch service to our patrons.”
As Mitsubishi Motors Philippines and NAMCO continue to grow, they remain committed to bringing quality vehicles and services closer to Filipino families, wherever they are in the country.