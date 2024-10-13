NORTH BECKONS: Mitsubishi opens newest shop in Ilocandia

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) and its dealer partner, Northpoint Alliance Motor Corporation, recently held groundbreaking ceremony for NAMCO’s second 3S dealership located in Bantay, Ilocos Sur.

NAMCO established its first dealership in Laoag, Ilocos Norte and is now expanding its reach to serve more customers in Ilocos region.

The new dealership, strategically situated in Bantay, will provide customers in Ilocos Sur and nearby areas with easier access to Mitsubishi Motors vehicles, services and after-sales care.