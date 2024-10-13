MPD captures wanted man

A man being hunted by police for a warrant of arrest was found locked inside the Manila Police District-Malate Police Station-9 on Sunday morning.

Police identified the suspect as Manuel Cafranca, a resident of Barangay Pio del Pilar in Makati City.

Reports said that the suspect was arrested inside the Malate Police Station Custodial Facility, Apolinario Mabini Street, Malate, Manila, on 13 October 2024, at about 10 a.m. It was learned that the suspect had been evading arrest for almost five years.