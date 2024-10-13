Mobile app employed to ease bills payments

Managing power bills and tracking monthly consumption can feel overwhelming in today’s digital world. Fortunately, Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower) offers a solution through its one-stop utility mobile application, MobileAP, allowing customers to handle these tasks with just a click.

Yet, despite its convenience, some customers have been slow to adopt the app — whether due to connectivity issues, lack of access to digital devices, or reluctance to embrace technology.

To address this, AboitizPower is exhausting all efforts to ensure full adoption of MobileAP across all its franchise areas, aiming to deliver more efficient and streamlined customer services.

“We want 100 percent, however fast we can. We have information campaigns, we have people in the service centers.”

Paper conservation aid

“There are some people from the mountains, it costs them more to drive down or to take a ride than to actually pay their bill,” Anton M. Perdices, chief operating officer of AboitizPower Distribution Utilities, said.

Perdices noted that the company had already achieved 80 percent adoption in some areas like Cotabato and about 65 to 70 percent overall adoption.

“Altogether, we have about a million customers. So having to not print one million bills, just imagine how much paper you’re saving. Having not to deliver one million bills, just imagine how much reduction in emissions from motorcycles,” he said.

The pandemic accelerated the digitization of utility services, making physical meter reading and bill delivery challenging.

AboitizPower developed its mobile app in-house with assistance from CubeWorks, aiming to streamline services and enhance customer experience.

The app allows users to receive their bills the day after meter readings, with readings and billing conducted daily across different sectors.

AboitizPower plans to fully automate this process, enabling staff to focus on more strategic tasks.

Future app updates are set to include real-time consumption tracking, outage reporting, and features such as electric service applications and improved customer support.

AboitizPower distributes electricity across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao through Cotabato Light and Power Company, Davao Light and Power Company, Visayan Electric Company Inc., and the Enerzone Group.