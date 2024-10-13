MisOr road accident claims woman

Cagayan De Oro City — Police here reported that a 69-year-old woman was killed while two others were injured when the motorcycle they were riding plunged into a ravine in Inobolan, Salay, Misamis Oriental on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities identified the fatality as Nona Gonzales while those injured were identified as her daughter Coney and her live-in partner Gwen Lobino. The driver of the motorcycle was also injured.

Investigation showed that the victims were riding a motorcycle on a zigzag road when the driver lost control, causing the motorcycle to plunge into a ravine. The impact threw all the victims and landed on rocky portions, sustaining severe injuries.

The elder Gonzales suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene. The two other victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in Balingasag town.

Investigators reported that the incident was a self-accident triggered by mechanical problems with the motorcycle.

It was also reported that the lone fatality and her daughter, who were backriders, were not wearing helmets during the accident.