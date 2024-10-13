Mazda extends HEV battery warranty

Mazda Philippines is extending the warranty of the high-voltage lithium-ion battery installed in the Mazda HEV range.
The 24V and 48V lithium-ion batteries in the Mazda3 HEV, Mazda CX-30 HEV, MazdaCX-60 HEV and Mazda CX-90 HEV will have its warranty coverage extended from three years to five years, giving customers added peace of mind.
It applies to all units sold by Mazda Philippines since their respective introductions in the Philippine market starting in October 2021 with the Mazda3 HEV and CX-30 HEV.
“The warranty extension of the hybrid battery from three to five years underscores our dedication to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. It reinforces our commitment to providing premium quality hybrid technology and exceptional customer services,” said Steven Tan, president of Mazda Philippines.
“Owners of these models will now benefit from comprehensive coverage for their hybrid battery systems, ensuring added peace of mind.”
The Mazda HEV batteries are state-of-the-art and designed with longevity in mind. They are equipped with advanced temperature management systems, automatically optimizing the battery’s performance depending on the driving condition.
This prevents excessive heat which can impact battery life and efficiency. It also has its own dedicated Power Control Module (PCM), which ensures that the battery is constantly monitored and protected.
The PCM manages the charging and discharging of the battery, maintaining the right balance to prevent overcharging or depletion, extending battery life.
The 24V and 48V lithium-ion batteries are an integral part of the Mazda HEV system. Working in harmony with the Skyactiv engine technology, it provides exceptional driving performance with reduced fuel consumption.
The system also reduces tailpipe emissions by switching off the combustion engine at low speeds or at idle.
Regenerative braking captures energy usually wasted during deceleration, storing it in the battery. The Mazda HEV system can then intelligently deploy the stored energy either to provide an electric boost during acceleration or to reduce reliance on the internal combustion engine.
The extended 5-year Mazda HEV battery warranty is on top of the other benefits enjoyed by Mazda owners including a 3-year bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 5-year or 100,000-kilometer free Preventive Maintenance Service package — the longest such program in the industry.
For any questions or concerns regarding the warranty extension for the Mazda HEV battery, Mazda owners are encouraged to contact any of the following Mazda 3S dealerships located across the Philippines: Mazda C-5 Pasig, Mazda Quezon Avenue, Mazda Makati, Mazda Alabang, Mazda Sta. Rosa, Mazda Pulilan, Mazda Pampanga, Mazda Dagupan, Mazda Cabanatuan, Mazda Tarlac, Mazda Cebu, Mazda Iloilo, Mazda Bacolod, Mazda Cagayan de Oro and Mazda Davao.