Mazda extends HEV battery warranty

Mazda Philippines is extending the warranty of the high-voltage lithium-ion battery installed in the Mazda HEV range.

The 24V and 48V lithium-ion batteries in the Mazda3 HEV, Mazda CX-30 HEV, MazdaCX-60 HEV and Mazda CX-90 HEV will have its warranty coverage extended from three years to five years, giving customers added peace of mind.

It applies to all units sold by Mazda Philippines since their respective introductions in the Philippine market starting in October 2021 with the Mazda3 HEV and CX-30 HEV.

“The warranty extension of the hybrid battery from three to five years underscores our dedication to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. It reinforces our commitment to providing premium quality hybrid technology and exceptional customer services,” said Steven Tan, president of Mazda Philippines.