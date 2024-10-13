MassKara Festival under way

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez and Lone District Representative Greg Gasataya led the crowd of 45,000 in welcoming the 45th MassKara Festival recently.

“MassKara Festival was the very first biggest celebration staged in the country right after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022. Since then, it continues to be the festival of choice in the Philippines,” Benitez said as he officially opened the festival.

Together with the rest of the city officials, Gasataya welcomed revelers to the 16-day festival.

According to the festival organizer Bacolod Yuhum Foundation, the crowd estimate was based on the figures provided by the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) led by city director Col. Joeresty Coronica.

“The event was successful without any major security incidents, allowing the public to fully enjoy the festivity,” the BCPO said in a statement.