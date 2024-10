University of the Philippines exploded in the final period to thwart a gritty University of Santo Tomas squad, 83-73, in the UAAP Season 87 men's basketball at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

The Fighting Maroons had a furious 16-2 run to take the driver’s seat, 77-67, in the last 4:09 of the game. UP notched its seventh win in eight games in a tie with De La Salle, while UST tasted a fourth defeat against four wins.