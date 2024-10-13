LTO Suspends Two Driving Schools for Fraudulent Issuance of TDC and PDC Certificates

Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II warned driving schools and accredited medical clinics to avoid illegal activities that jeopardize road safety. This warning follows the suspension of two driving schools in Tarlac and Quezon province for 30 days due to their alleged involvement in the fraudulent issuance of Theoretical Driving Course (TDC) and Practical Driving Course (PDC) certificates.

Mendoza has ordered a thorough investigation into the fraudulent practices of these driving schools and has expanded the inquiry to include accredited medical clinics amid reports of fraudulent medical certificate issuance.

“This is part of our aggressive campaign against fixers. We cannot allow these modus operandi to happen because what is at stake are the safety of road users,” said Mendoza.

LTO-Intelligence and Investigation Division chief Renante Melitante reported that poseur clients were deployed to investigate at least two driving schools suspected of fraudulent activities, following Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II’s order.

At MCSY Driving School in San Sebastian, Tarlac, the poseur client obtained a Theoretical Driving Course (TDC) certificate with assistance from an instructor, despite not attending. Similarly, at I-Summit Driving Academy in Lucena City, Quezon province, the poseur client secured a Practical Driving Course (PDC) certificate without completing the required hours or attending the mandated road safety seminar.

“We already issued a Show Cause Order to these two driving schools to demand their explanation why they should not be punished for violating the provisions of the accreditation given to them,” Mendoza said.

“Both the driving schools were also suspended for 30 days pending the result of the ongoing investigation,” he added.

Mendoza pointed out that the aggressive campaign against errant driving schools is part of the instructions from Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to ensure that only qualified individuals are issued driver’s licenses, in line with his advocacy for road safety. The Theoretical Driving Course (TDC) and Practical Driving Course (PDC) are major requirements for obtaining a driver’s license.

“This action should serve as a stern warning to driving schools and accredited medical clinics to do what is right. Otherwise, we will not hesitate to cancel their operations because what is at stake here are the lives and limbs of all road users,” Mendoza said.

He added that more operations and investigations will be conducted against errant driving schools and medical clinics based on the information that the LTO has.