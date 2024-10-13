Low-impact T4 upgrade — NNIC

A month after assuming control of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) announced that Terminal 4, the air hub’s oldest terminal, is set to undergo a three-month rehabilitation.

In a statement over the weekend, NNIC said the renovation, which will prompt a temporary closure of the terminal, starts on 6 November. It will be reopened after three months or in February 2025.

“Our goal is to make Terminal 4 more comfortable and efficient for travelers. While there may be some temporary disruptions, we appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as we work to deliver these much-needed improvements,” NNIC said.

The renovation will focus on safety upgrades, improved passenger flow, and modernized facilities.

2.9-K fliers daily

Currently, Terminal 4 serves AirSWIFT with 12 daily flights, Sunlight Air with two daily flights, and CebGo with 36 daily flights.

On average, the terminal handles around 2,900 passengers daily, including 1,400 arrivals and 1,500 departures, accounting for 2.23 percent of NAIA’s total daily passenger traffic.

During the renovation, all airlines operating from Terminal 4 will temporarily move to Terminal 2.

NNIC is working closely with the airlines to ensure a smooth transition and minimize passenger disruptions.