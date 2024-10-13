Laoag road mishap injures passengers

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte — Authorities reported that a vehicular accident involving two vehicles occurred at the corner of Ablan Avenue and Gumburza Street in Barangay 5, San Pedro, Laoag City.

Initial reports disclosed that the incident involved a Toyota Vios and a Nissan Navarra pick-up, leaving several individuals injured.

According to the Laoag City Police, the Toyota Vios was driven by Patrolman Ruben II Ballesteros of Dingras, Ilocos Norte. Ballesteros, a member of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office-2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, was accompanied by a 17-year-old female passenger from Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The vehicle is registered under the name Ariana Marie Mijares Torres.

On the other hand, the Nissan Navarra pick-up truck was driven by 26-year-old Nicole Jake Garcia and had several passengers.

They were identified as Clifford Rivera, Menard Rivera, Eric Saparalya, Richard Educal, Shirley Ramos, Rochi Roxas, Teresa Campuz and Maria Cristina Prado.

Investigations showed that the Vios was traveling east along Gumburza Street, while the Nissan Navarra was heading south on Ablan Avenue. The collision occurred when the sedan attempted to cross Ablan Avenue.

As a result of the impact, Ballesteros, his passenger, and the Navarra passengers Rochi Roxas, Teresa Campuz and Maria Cristina Prado sustained injuries.

They were quickly taken to Governor Roque Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital for treatment by the responding paramedics.

Police failed to comment on whether the drivers were under the influence of alcohol during the time of the incident.